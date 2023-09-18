Multiple vehicles vandalized over the weekend in the Silver Lakes community

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for damaging multiple vehicles.

During the weekend, Victor Valley Station deputies responded to numerous reports of vandalism to several vehicles in the Silver Lakes community located along National Trails Highway, between Barstow and Victorville.

“During the investigation, deputies found several vehicle windows were shot by what appeared to be a BB gun, and several vehicles had their tires slashed,” stated police in a news release.

(Photo: Jennifer Cruz)

Jennifer Cruz, A member of the Facebook group “Life in Helendale/Silver Lakes”, created a post on Sunday afternoon informing other members that she was a victim of vandalism.

“My house got hit at 5:25 am at least 3 teens in a golf cart. Please check cameras for that time frame Anyone on the parkway have cameras, they got three vehicles in my driveway, broken windows and my tires are slashed. “If you live on the parkway check your vehicles we aren’t the only house to get hit,” stated Cruz in her post.

(Photo: Jennifer Cruz)

According to residents, anywhere between 17-30 vehicles were damaged with either broken windows or slashed tires.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo: Terri Salerno)

Copy URL URL Copied