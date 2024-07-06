Multiple Vehicles Struck by Gunfire Friday Morning in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire near an apartment complex Friday morning in Adelanto.

It happened at about 9:00 am, on Friday, July 5, 2024, in the 11200 block of Lee Avenue in Adelanto.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, deputies found multiple vehicles that had been struck by gunfire and discovered several fired cartridge casings.

During their investigation, deputies canvassed the neighborhood but did not find any injured persons.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy R. Sanchez at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station by calling 760-552-6800.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or visit www.wetip.com.





