Multiple vehicles involved in early Tuesday morning crash on NB I-15 in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A group of vehicles allegedly driving recklessly were involved in a traffic collision early Tuesday morning on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 3:23 am, on November 28, 2023, on the northbound I-15, north of Blue Cut, and involved at least five vehicles.

On-going nighttime construction in the Cajon Pass has resulted in heavy traffic and significant traffic delays for motorists.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, an SUV was using the center divider to pass stopped traffic. The passing vehicle broke off the reporting party’s side mirror and crashed into another vehicle.

The multi-vehicle crash blocked the center divider and the no.1 lane. One of the involved drivers was unable to get out of the vehicle and moaning, per the logs.

CHP received reports of a gray sedan that was driving recklessly prior to being involved in the collision.

An occupant in a dark gray Volvo was transported to a hospital for facial injuries. The driver of a white Lexus was not injured, no injuries were reported by the occupants of a maroon Ford Explorer, and the driver of a Honda Accord was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries.

CHP conducted a traffic break north of the I-215 freeway so first responders could safely work within the area of the scene.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copy URL URL Copied