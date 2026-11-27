Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Suspected Arson Outside San Bernardino County Building In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Division is investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire that damaged six vehicles outside a county building in Apple Valley.

The fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in the parking lot of the San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department office in the 13800 block of Central Road, north of Highway 18.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenni Smith told VVNG that deputies arrived to find five vehicles parked close together that had caught fire. Crews from the adjacent Apple Valley Fire Protection District extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

VVNG counted six vehicles with fire damage at the scene. One appeared to have less damage than the other five.

The county office was closed for Thanksgiving, and no employees were at the building at the time.

Smith said a fire investigator and personnel from the Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Division responded to the scene and are investigating. The department has yet to release its findings on how the fire started.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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