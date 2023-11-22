Multiple Vehicle Crash Reported on Northbound 15 Freeway

CAJON PASS, Calif. – A crash involving several vehicles was reported on the northbound 15 freeway on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. on the Interstate NB I-15 at State Route 138 on November 21.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs indicate that the crash involved four vehicles; a white Infiniti sedan, a white utility truck, and two other vehicles. San Bernardino County Fire personnel promptly responded to the scene and provided assistance to one person who suffered minor injuries. In order to facilitate their work, the Fire Department temporarily blocked the #1 lane.

Unfortunately, the crash caused considerable delays for motorists in the area since the freeway was already congested due to ongoing construction work, as previously reported by Victor Valley News. Tow trucks faced challenges in reaching the accident site, resulting in extended response times.

In a separate incident prior to the crash, at 8:07 p.m., authorities received reports of a wrong-way driver entering the off-ramp at high speeds. However, by the time officials arrived at the scene, the wrong-way driver had already left.

Around the same time, another unrelated incident occurred in the vicinity. An individual’s vehicle was struck by a train. It’s unclear if they were searching for an alternate route. Fortunately, the person had safely exited their vehicle prior to the impact, avoiding any injuries.

According to current estimates provided by Google Maps, the average commute time from Rancho Cucamonga to Hesperia is approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes as of 9 p.m. on Tuesday, which is almost double the usual travel time for this period.

As of now, no further details regarding the crash have been released by the authorities. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience while traveling through the affected area.

