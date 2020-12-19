Multiple quads, two box trailers, and a razor stolen in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Apple Valley Police Department is investigating a robbery that involved the theft of multiple quads, two box trailers, and a razor, officials said.

On Monday, December 14, 2020, at approximately 2:45 am, unknown subject or subjects entered the property located on the 22000 block of Standing Rock Avenue, taking four quads, two box trailers, and a razor.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the subject(s) forced their way onto the property by removing the hinges from the double drive gate.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s Service Specialist Courtney Rodriguez at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

LIST OF STOLEN PROPERTY:

2011 WLCRG,16 ft box trailer, black in color, plate number 4LX8777

2021 Look, 16 ft box trailer, white in color, plate number 4TM8888

2019 Polaris RZR, four-seater, black and blue in color, plate number 14VA23

2015 Can-Am 250 quad, yellow in color, ID plate number AR5E85

2012 Bomb 250 quad, yellow in color, ID plate number 20UF58

2014 Yamaha 450 quad, orange in color, ID plate number AR5E84

2014 Kawasaki 90 quad, green in color, ID plate number AR5E86

