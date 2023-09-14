Multiple massage parlors in Hesperia shut down after sex trafficking and prostitution operation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past several weeks, in collaboration with Hesperia Code Enforcement and the San Bernardino County Fire Department, investigators with the Hesperia Police Department served multiple search warrants and conducted several compliance inspections of numerous massage parlors within the city of Hesperia.

During this operation, several establishments contained evidence consistent with sex trafficking and/or prostitution-like crimes. In addition to various criminal violations, multiple therapists and establishments were found to be operating without proper licenses and/or certifications.

As a result, five massage parlors were shut down indefinitely, while others were issued applicable citations.

"The Hesperia Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public of the unfortunate realities surrounding investigations of this nature. Although many legitimate and law-abiding massage parlors exist and operate within Hesperia, many establishments of this type also participate in illegal sex trafficking operations, involving victims who are coerced or deceived into prostitution. To the same degree, customers who engage in these acts of prostitution are equally in the wrong and ultimately perpetuate the problem. "

Hesperia Police Department

The Hesperia Police Department remains committed to protecting vulnerable victims and dismantling operations of this type within our city. If You See Something, Say Something.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

