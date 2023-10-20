Multiple Marijuana Plants Found After Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple marijuana plants were found after firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday in El Mirage.

On October 18, 2023, at about 11:28 a.m., dispatch received multiple reports for a possible structure fire near the 2300 block of El Capricho Drive.

The first arriving firefighters discovered a single-wide trailer engulfed in flames. Firefighters promptly deployed hose lines and initiated a defensive fire attack.

“Upon gaining access to the property, they identified that the fire had spread to a 1/4 acre lot filled with debris and equipment, potentially associated with a grow operation. With no immediate water source available, a shuttling operation was established as additional units arrived. Quick action prevented the fire from spreading to an additional 1000 sq foot structure, with damage being limited to twenty-five percent of that building,” stated Local 935 in a post.

During suppression efforts, multiple electrical hazards were encountered, complicating initial actions. Edison was requested to address and mitigate the electrical hazards found on the property.

In light of the escalating situation, two elderly individuals living nearby were safely evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and the fire was successfully extinguished in approximately one hour and twenty minutes.

Notably, during the overhaul phase, multiple Cannabis plants were discovered on the property. The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing, conducted by the Office of the Fire Marshal and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The county responded with four engines, one chief officer, and a fire investigator, totaling 14 firefighters. The City of Victorville Fire Department and Calfire assisted.

