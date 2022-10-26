Multiple guns found at home of a 12-year-old that threatened to shoot up a Victorville school

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials said multiple guns were found at the home of a 12-year-old boy that threatened to shoot up Mesa Linda Middle School in Victorville.

On October 24, 2022, deputies with the Victorville Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstances call from the school located at 13001 Mesa Linda Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said the reporting party told deputies that several students heard another student threaten to shoot up the school. Through investigation, deputies identified the suspect as a 12-year-old male student.

“The suspect was located on campus and detained. No firearms were found at the school or in the possession of the suspect,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

A search warrant was issued and served at the suspect’s home located in the 12500 Block of Sunbird Lane in Victorville.

“With assistance from K-9 Nina and her handler, Deputy J. Carroll, deputies located several rifles during the search. The firearms were seized for safekeeping,” stated the news release.

The suspect was arrested for criminal threats and booked at San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy G. Palacios at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

