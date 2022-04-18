Multiple guns and dozens arrested after a Crime Suppression Operation in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, (VVNG.com) — Multiple guns and dozens of people were arrested during a Crime Suppression Operation in the Victor Valley.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies and Probation Officers conducted a joint Crime Suppression Operation in the cities of Adelanto, Hesperia, Victorville, and the town of Apple Valley.

The operation focused on proactive policing, warrant service, traffic violations, and DUI enforcement.

The enforcement detail resulted in the following:

– 38 felony arrests

– 34 misdemeanor arrests

– 13 seizures of illegal guns

– 184 vehicle code violation citations

– 1 DUI arrest

– 38 probation checks, resulting in 4 arrests

The special detail was funded by County-Wide Crime Suppression funds. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funds to assist with County-Wide Crime Suppression.

The County-Wide Crime Suppression monies represent the ongoing collaborative partnership between the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The program provides additional funding to the Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues that affect the citizens in the County.

The intent of the program is to reduce crime, increase safety, and improve the quality of life for the citizens of San Bernardino County.

