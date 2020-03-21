Multiple commercial burglaries in Hesperia remain under investigation

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating the following commercial burglaries and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

Lucky Johns:

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at approximately 10:50 P.M., deputies responded to Lucky Johns, 16005 Main Street, in reference to an audible burglary alarm. Multiple suspects smashed a window and gained entry into the business. An unknown amount of CBD products were taken from the business. The investigation is still on-going.

Harbor Freight:

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at approximately 3:35 A.M., deputies responded to Harbor Freight, 11940 Hesperia Road, in reference to an audible burglary alarm. An unknown male suspect threw a rock through a front window of the business and entered the business. While inside of the business, the suspect selected multiple items and left the location. Employees were unsure of the value of items taken. The investigation is still on-going.

Hesperia Gas Mart:

On Monday, March 16, 2020, at approximately 5:31 A.M., deputies responded to Hesperia Gas Mart, 17465 Main Street, in reference to a commercial burglary. An unknown suspect forced entry into the business through a window and took lighters and coins, before leaving the location. An employee estimated the total loss was $190. The investigation is still on-going.

