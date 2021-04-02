Multiple citations issued during Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) enforcement in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An enforcement operation targeting individuals operating Off-Highway Vehicles (OHV) within the City of Hesperia resulted in multiple citations, officials said.

On Saturday, March 27th, and Sunday, March 28th, the Hesperia Station Off-Highway Vehicle Enforcement Team conducted OHV enforcement within multiple areas of the city.

During the enforcement, deputies contacted numerous people who were in violation of city ordinances and the California Vehicle Code. As a result, multiple citations were issued. There are signs posted within city limits that show OHV enthusiasts that OHV riding is prohibited.

OHV enthusiasts who are residents, as well as those who visit the area, are encouraged to seek legal riding opportunities available to them, and violators risk citation and impoundment of vehicles for failing to comply.

Information on legal riding areas can be found by contacting the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station, OHV Team, or by visiting California State Parks and Bureau of Land Management web sites.

Any questions can be directed to the Hesperia Station, Attention Sergeant R. Vaccari at (760) 947-1500.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.