Multiple children sexually abused by Phelan man, detectives looking for more victims

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old Phelan was arrested for sexually abusing multiple children and investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating even more possible victims.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, Victor Valley Station, and the Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) investigated the continued sexual and physical abuse of multiple victims ranging from the age of 5-years-old to 14-years-old.

According to a news release, “During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered Martin Castillo physically, emotionally, and sexually abused five victims from 2010 to 2020.”

(Martin Castillo booking photo)

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Castillo was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center.

Castillo was booked on, Continous Sexual Abuse, Oral Copulation Under 14 years of age, Sexual Penetration with a Foreign Object Victim under 14, Sending Harmful Matter to a Minor, Willfull Cruelty to a Child, and Lewd & Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 years of age with a bail amount of $1,700,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are releasing Martin’s booking photograph.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.