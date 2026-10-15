Multi-Vehicle Crash Temporarily Blocks All Lanes On Southbound 15 Freeway In Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle crash temporarily blocked all lanes of the southbound 15 Freeway beneath the 395 overpass in Hesperia on Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. on October 15, 2026, and occurred in the fast lane of the freeway.

The crash involved two pickup trucks, a minivan, an SUV and a white Tesla.

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All lanes were temporarily blocked, and traffic was stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to the crash.

One of the drivers, who is four months pregnant, complained of abdominal pain and was transported by firefighters to a local hospital.

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Traffic on the southbound side of the 15 Freeway was backed up for several miles due to the crash. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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