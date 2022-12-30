15 freeway
Multi-vehicle crash reported on 15 Freeway near Ranchero Road in Hesperia Bypass Lane
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two ambulances were requested to a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 15 Freeway Friday afternoon.
It happened at 1:32 pm, on the Southbound 15 Freeway, just north of Ranchero Road, on December 30, 2022.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and located multiple vehicles with damage in the bypass lane, but the extent of injuries were unknown.
Per the California Highway Patrol logs, four tow trucks were requested, and Caltrans was also ordered to shutdown the bypass lane.
Several cars were also reportedly reversing out of the bypass lane, causing a traffic delay in the area.
No further details were immediately available.
