Multi-vehicle crash on SB I-15 freeway near Main Street caused a backup on Sunday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the southbound I-15 through Victorville and Hesperia was backed up on Sunday due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision.

It happened at about 12:33, on September 25, 2022, along the I-15 freeway, north of the Main Street off-ramp.

The crash involved a gray Honda Civic with front end damage, a silver BMW SUV with front and rear damage, and a burgundy Chevy Tahoe.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

One person with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound traffic was congested and backed up to Palmdale Road as a result of the accident.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol station is handling the investigation into the collision.

