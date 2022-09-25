Connect with us

Multi-vehicle crash on SB I-15 freeway near Main Street caused a backup on Sunday

Published

38 seconds ago

on

multi vehicle crash on sb 15 freeway in victorville
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the southbound I-15 through Victorville and Hesperia was backed up on Sunday due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision.

It happened at about 12:33, on September 25, 2022, along the I-15 freeway, north of the Main Street off-ramp.

The crash involved a gray Honda Civic with front end damage, a silver BMW SUV with front and rear damage, and a burgundy Chevy Tahoe.

multi vehicle crash on sb 15 freeway in victorville
One person with minor injuries was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Southbound traffic was congested and backed up to Palmdale Road as a result of the accident.

The Victorville California Highway Patrol station is handling the investigation into the collision.

multi vehicle crash on sb 15 freeway in victorville
