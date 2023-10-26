Multi-vehicle crash on SB I-15 freeway in Hesperia caused a backup on Thursday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia caused a backup on Thursday afternoon.
It happened at about 2:34 pm, on October 26, 2023, and involved a Toyota minivan, a white Nissan Titan, a red GMC SUV, and a silver SUV with major front-end damage. Several other vehicles pulled over along the shoulder, however, it’s unknown if any of them were also involved.
San Bernardino County Fire responded and reported there was a total of six patients with minor injuries.
The accident caused traffic on the southbound I-15 to back up to Nisqualli/La Mesa Road.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the accident investigation.
