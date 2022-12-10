Multi-vehicle crash on 15 freeway Saturday in Victorville causes backup

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic was jammed for several miles Saturday afternoon following a 4-vehicle crash.

It happened on the southbound 15 freeway between Bear Valley Road and Main Street, at approximately 2:05 p.m., December 10, 2022.

The crash occurred in the fast lane and involved a blue Hyundai, a white Mercedes, a dark-colored pickup truck, and a light-colored SUV.

A total of five people were treated at the scene, and a total of 4 ambulances were requested.

(Traffic was jammed as all lanes were briefly shut down. – Gabriel D. Espinoza VVNG)

The California Highway Patrol responded, along with emergency personnel with the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response, closing all lanes of traffic while emergency crews evaluated the occupants.

A total of 3 people were transported by ambulance, and a fourth person was taken by personal vehicle to a local hospital.

Traffic was backed as a result of the crash from the incident, to the La Mesa/Nisqualli off-ramp.

No further details were available.

