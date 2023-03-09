15 freeway
Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling down the hill on Thursday morning experienced significant delays due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound I-15 freeway.
It happened just before 5:00 am, on March 9, 2023, and involved a black Toyota Corolla, a gray Toyota Camry, a white Toyota Prius, and a blue Lexis, all on the right shoulder.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
