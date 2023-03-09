Multi-vehicle crash near Oak Hill Rd causes delays on SB I-15 freeway and Mariposa Rd

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Motorists traveling down the hill on Thursday morning experienced significant delays due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound I-15 freeway.

It happened just before 5:00 am, on March 9, 2023, and involved a black Toyota Corolla, a gray Toyota Camry, a white Toyota Prius, and a blue Lexis, all on the right shoulder.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(Traffic on Mariposa Road was completely gridlocked. — Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

