Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Main Street In Hesperia Causes Backup On Southbound I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic is heavily backed up on the southbound I-15 freeway Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash in Hesperia.
The crash was reported at 11:51 a.m. on November 25, 2026, just south of Main Street, before the Joshua Street offramp,
According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, multiple vehicles were involved, including a black Chevrolet Camaro, gray Ford SUV, gray Hyundai Tucson and black Toyota Camry.
California Highway Patrol officers initially stopped all southbound lanes due to the crash. The involved vehicles have since been moved out of the way and traffic has started moving again.
However, traffic on the southbound I-15 remains completely backed up to about Bear Valley Road in Victorville. Motorists traveling through the area should use caution and expect significant delays.
No information was immediately available regarding injuries or the cause of the crash.
Information will be updated as additional details become available.
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