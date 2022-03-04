All News
Multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle traffic collision on the southbound I -15 freeway in the Cajon Pass is blocking lanes and causing additional traffic Friday morning.
It happened at about 5:57 am, on March 4, 2022, just north of the escape ramp in the no. 1 lane.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and confirmed four vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.
The rain and fog produced for most of the very early commute have cleared out for now. More rain is expected to begin later this evening and will continue into Saturday morning. The San Bernardino County Mountains are forecasted to receive snowfall.
A Wind Advisory issued by the US National Weather Service for the Apple Valley and Lucerne Valleys goes into effect from 4:00 pm this afternoon until Saturday at 4:00 am.
