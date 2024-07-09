Multi-Vehicle Accident With Injuries Causes Closure of Mojave Drive in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A section of Mojave Drive in Victorville was closed on Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle traffic collision with injuries.

The incident occurred around 11:25 AM on July 9, 2024, at the intersection of Topango Road and involved four cars.

The collision included a black Kia Optima, a black GMC Sierra, a burgundy Honda Accord, and an unidentified burgundy SUV, which overturned and landed in the desert.

Victorville City Fire Department responded promptly and requested a medical helicopter to transport a critically injured individual to a trauma center. Two other injured individuals were taken to nearby hospitals by ground ambulances.

Victorville City Public Works closed Mojave Drive between Amargosa Road and Don Roberto Road for safety and to facilitate the investigation.

The closure is expected to last 1-2 hours as authorities continue to investigate the crash, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

(Photos by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)





