Multi vehicle accident on SB 15 freeway caused a traffic jam on Monday afternoon in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle accident caused a traffic jam for both directions of the 15 freeway on Monday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 2:07 p.m., on October 2, 2023, on the southbound I-15, between Main Street and Joshua Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, 5-6 vehicles were involved in the crash. A silver Chevy pickup truck, a 4-door sedan, and a white Dodge Challenger were blocking the fast lane.

The reporting party advised there were no injuries from any of the three vehicles at her location but was not sure about any of the other vehicles that were pulled over ahead of them.

A Walmart semi pulled over 3/4 miles south of the crash and reported one of the involved vehicles clipped his truck during the collision.

At 2:44 p.m., an ambulance was requested to respond to the traffic accident for someone with a shoulder injury.

CHP logs reported a total of 6 vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

