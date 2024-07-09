Multi-Vehicle Accident in Victorville Leads to DUI Arrest and Injuries

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Adelanto resident, Alejandro Sanchez, was arrested for DUI Alcohol Causing Bodily Injury after a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday evening in Victorville.

The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred around 7:11 pm on July 7, 2024, at the intersection of Hesperia and Nisqualli Roads.

Sanchez, the driver of a 2023 silver Kia Forte, is being held on a $250,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment inside a Victorville courtroom on July 9th.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said multiple occupants from all vehicles were transported to hospitals and the extent of injuries is unknown.

A 2001 Chevy Tahoe was found on its side, blocking the eastbound lanes, while a blue 2006 Scion TC and the Kia were situated on the sidewalk near a bus stop at the landscaped island of the am-pm gas station.

Eastbound lanes of Hesperia Road were closed for about an hour to facilitate the transport of the injured and the removal of the vehicles.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Victorville Police Department.





