Multi-car crash on SB 15 freeway causes heavy traffic delays Monday morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A multi-vehicle crash ended with one vehicle overturning and causing significant traffic delays Monday morning.

It happened at about 6:17 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway just south of Joshua Street, on November 6, 2023 and involved three vehicles.

Upon arrival, San Bernardino County Fire and the California Highway Patrol found a black vehicle overturned and two other vehicles with damage; a silver Hyundai Accent and a white 4-door sedan.

No serious injuries were reported, however, the vehicles were blocking the left lanes, referred to as the #1 and #2 lanes, according to CHP logs.

Traffic experienced significant delays in the Hesperia area, adding to an already jammed Cajon Pass this morning.

Photo credit: Helen Alcover

At least tow trucks were requested to the scene just before 7am and were asked to expedite.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

Copy URL URL Copied