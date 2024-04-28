Mountain Lion Found in Hesperia Shed, to be Released Back into the Wild

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A surprising encounter at a home in Hesperia on Saturday afternoon led to local authorities responding to a mountain lion trapped inside a shed.

The large cat was discovered on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the 17000 block of Danbury Avenue, prompting immediate action from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Department and Hesperia Animal Control, alongside the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Upon assessing the situation, the State Department of Fish and Wildlife took charge, carefully evaluating the mountain lion. Officials determined that the animal did not pose a threat to the community.

Based on the State Department of Fish and Wildlife’s determination, the mountain lion will be released from the shed leaving it to navigate its way back to its habitat.

This incident is believed to be connected to previous sightings reported earlier in the week. The City of Hesperia issued a statement following the event, urging residents to take precautions to prevent future encounters.

“Residents are encouraged to bring small pets and animals indoors and to remove open water and food sources from their yards,” the city advised. It further stressed the importance of not engaging with the wildlife: “If you see a mountain lion, do not make contact and report it immediately by calling 9-1-1.”

The homeowner of where the incident occurred reached out to VVNG and said a turkey and several chickens got eaten by the lion.

The community has been alerted to stay vigilant and report any further sightings as authorities monitor the situation. Residents are encouraged to report mountain lion sightings immediately by calling Animal Control at (760) 947-1707.





(Scroll Down To Comment)