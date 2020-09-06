Motorycle safety enforcement operation planned for 9/12 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department will be conducting a Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation on September 12, 2020.

The Victorville Police Department will have extra officers out on patrol looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes, officials said.

According to a news release, with nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers. Motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants.

Tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers:

• Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

• Use your signal when changing lanes.

• Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

• When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists:

• Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing.

• Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

• Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.

• Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

• Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.

A reminder from the Victorville PD: When out, please remember to practice physical distancing measures, staying at least six feet apart from others, and wear a face-covering when possible.

