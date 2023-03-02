Motorist stranded in deep snow rescued by Sheriff’s Aviation Crew near Lytle Creek

LYTLE CREEK, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Sheriff’s Aviation Crew rescued a 31-year-old motorist stranded in deep snow near the Lytle Creek area.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Brandon Henson, a resident of Mission Viejo, traveled to Cold Water Canyon to go off-roading. As Henson drove on the trail, his vehicle became disabled in deep snow.

“Henson attempted to dig his vehicle out of the snow but was unsuccessful, as approximately four feet of snow continued to fall in the area,” stated sheriff’s officials.

(photo courtesy of SBSD)

The poor cell reception in the area made it impossible for to place a call for assistance.

On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at about 1:00 a.m., Henson was able to send a text message to his girlfriend to advise he was stranded in the snow within a remote area. No further communication was established with Henson and limited information was available on his whereabouts.

At about 5:34 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call from Henson’s girlfriend requesting assistance in locating Henson. Deputies from Fontana Station responded to assist with search efforts.

(photo courtesy of SBSD)

As deputies attempted to search the area for Henson, the heavy snowfall prevented patrol vehicles from reaching the remote area. Sheriff’s Aviation was requested to assist in locating Henson.

Sheriff’s patrol helicopter 40 King 1 responded to the area and located Henson with his vehicle. The crew of 40 King 1 confirmed the area was inaccessible by ground units and Henson would need to be rescued from the location based on current snow conditions.

The crew of 40 King 1 was able to land in an area near Henson’s location where he was contacted. Henson did not report any injuries and was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Training Academy to meet with Fontana Station deputies without further incident.

c(photo courtesy of SBSD)

