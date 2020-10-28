All News
Motorhome fire on SB I-15 prompted lane closures in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif, (VVNG.com) — A motorhome fire that spread to vegetation prompted officials to temporarily shut down the southbound I-15 on Tuesday evening.
At about 6:33 PM., fire crews were dispatched to the vehicle fire reported to be north of Kenwood Avenue in the Cajon Pass.
Firefighters arrived and found the fully-engulfed RV along the right shoulder of the freeway. All lanes of traffic were stopped as crews worked to knock down the fire. The fire spread to a small area of brush along the shoulder of the freeway that was quickly knocked down.
CHP started reopening up lanes and as of 7:47 PM, only the no.4 lane remained closed. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
