Motorcylist airlifted after crashing with semi in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a traffic collision with a semi was flown to a trauma center Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:30 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the intersection of Koala and Vintage Roads in Adelanto.

Upon arrival, first responders located a 2005 Harley-Davidson Road Glide down in the roadway and requested a helicopter. The rider was transported to a nearby landing zone and subsequently airlifted via H325 to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The double-trailer semi involved in the crash pulled over along Koala, just north of Vintage Rd. The driver was not injured and was cooperating with police investigating the crash.

Information on the rider’s condition was not available.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Friends of the injured riders arrived on scene and helped move the bike to a safe place. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The semi involved in the crash remained at the scene. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.