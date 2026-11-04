Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Vehicle Making U-Turn On Rancherias Road In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 61-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday morning after colliding with a vehicle in Apple Valley, officials said.

The crash happened at about 10:33 a.m. on November 4, 2026, on Rancherias Road near Iroquois Road.

According to Taylor Reynolds, public information officer at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, the 2019 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Rancherias Road when the driver made a U-turn in the roadway.

A 2003 Yamaha V Star 1100 Classic motorcycle then collided with the front driver’s side of the Honda Civic, Reynolds said.

According to a witness, the rider was thrown from the motorcycle after the impact and landed on the other side of the vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Reynolds said.

At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been factors in the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station.

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