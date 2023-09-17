Motorcyclist killed Saturday afternoon in Lucerne Valley On Old Woman Springs Road

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash involving a pickup truck.

The fatal crash was reported at 3:45 p.m., September 16, 2023, Old Woman Springs Road and Santa Fe Fire Road in Lucerne Valley.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and located a deceased rider down in the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the involved white pickup truck was hauling a trailer and turning left onto Sante Fe Fire Road, when the motorcycle was passing and went into the pickup truck.

No further details were immediately available.

