Motorcyclist killed Saturday afternoon in Lucerne Valley On Old Woman Springs Road

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was killed following a crash involving a pickup truck.
The fatal crash was reported at 3:45 p.m., September 16, 2023, Old Woman Springs Road and Santa Fe Fire Road in Lucerne Valley.
San Bernardino County Fire responded and located a deceased rider down in the roadway.
According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the involved white pickup truck was hauling a trailer and turning left onto Sante Fe Fire Road, when the motorcycle was passing and went into the pickup truck.
No further details were immediately available.
