Motorcyclist killed on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley identified as 24-year-old Hesperia man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNg.com) — Authorities identified a motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Apple Valley as Deondre Hearn, 24, a resident of Hesperia.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at approximately 07:13 PM, deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic crash that occurred on Bear Valley Road, west of Navajo Road.

Through investigation, deputies determined a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a 61-year-old Apple Valley man, was eastbound on Bear Valley Road approaching Navajo Road, and a green Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Hearn, was westbound on Bear Valley Road from Navajo Road.

Sheriff’s officials said, “Medina made a left turn into the business center parking lot in front of Hearn, causing the two vehicles to collide.”

Hearn was ejected, sustained major injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Medina was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

It was determined that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this crash. Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and are conducting an investigation.

Bear Valley Road between Navajo Road and Algonquin Road was closed for about four hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

