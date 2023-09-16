Motorcyclist killed in Thursday night crash on Bear Valley Rd ID’d as 23-year-old Apple Valley man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Thursday night crash in the Town of Apple Valley claimed the life of a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

It happened at about 10:37 pm, on September 14, 2023, on Bear Valley Road and Savage Lane, east of Deep Creek Road.

The crash involved a white and blue Suzuki motorcycle driven by Trevor A. McGill, a resident of Apple Valley, and a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 32-year-old woman also from Apple Valley.

Through investigation, deputies determined the Corolla was traveling westbound and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road from Deep Creek Road.

According to sheriff’s officials, the Toyota made a left turn onto Savage Lane and caused the two vehicles to collide. “McGill was ejected, sustained major injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated officials.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

An investigator from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and is conducting an investigation. Bear Valley Road was closed between the intersections of Deep Creek Road and Mockingbird Avenue for approximately four hours while deputies processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy S. Esparza at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied