Motorcyclist Killed In Spring Valley Lake Crash Identified As 31-Year-Old Victorville Man

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday night in the community of Spring Valley Lake has been identified as 31-year-old Victorville resident Brent A. Lightfeldt, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:21 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at Spring Valley Parkway and Pebble Beach Drive.

California Highway Patrol incident information indicated that the motorcycle had struck a divider.

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CHP later requested a tow truck and indicated the motorcycle would be held as evidence. Additional updates continued into early Monday morning, with the fatality listed as verified at 12:50 a.m.

No additional information about the circumstances leading up to the crash was immediately available.

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VVNG has reached out to the Victorville CHP Station for more information. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

The motorcycle crash marked the third fatality reported in the Victor Valley within a 24-hour period.

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