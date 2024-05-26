 
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Morning Collision on Standing Rock Avenue in Apple Valley

May 25, 2024 | 5:42 pm
Motorcycle Collision on Standing Rock Avenue Results in Fatality

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle Saturday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened on Saturday, May 25, 2024, just before 10:30 am, at the intersection of Standing Rock Avenue and Blackfoot Road.

According to a statement from Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, the motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries. “Despite lifesaving measures by the Fire Department, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” stated Huerta.

despite lifesaving efforts by the Apple Valley Fire Protection District (AVFPD), the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision also caused the Honda Civic to crash through the chain-linked fence of a corner home, ending up in the yard.

Following the accident, residents in the area expressed concerns about the speed limit in this residential neighborhood. They are requesting a four-way stop sign be installed at the intersection to enhance safety.

Both vehicles were towed away on a single flatbed tow truck, and the roadway was reopened to traffic at about 1:40 p.m.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department and additional information including the name of the deceased will be updated as it becomes available.

This incident marks the second fatal accident investigation in Apple Valley just hours apart on Saturday. Earlier that morning, at approximately 7:00 a.m., a woman was killed and her son was airlifted after a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 18 and Milpas Road.

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 25, 2024 | 5:42 pmLast Updated: May 25, 2024 | 5:42 pm

