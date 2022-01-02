All News
Motorcyclist killed in New Year’s Day crash in Cajon Pass identified
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a New Year’s Day crash in the Cajon Pass was identified as 23-year-old Treyshawn Williams, a resident of San Bernardino.
It happened on Saturday, January 1, 2021, at about 10:02 pm, on the southbound I-15 freeway, north of Highway 138.
For reasons still unknown, the rider crashed into the left rear of a white Tesla Model X at about 50 mph. The rider was thrown into lanes of traffic where CPR was performed on him. Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the rider deceased at 10:34 pm.
All lanes of traffic on the southbound I-15 were shut down for approximately an hour before the no. 3 and no. 4 lanes were reopened.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Inland Division. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
