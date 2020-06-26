Motorcyclist killed in Highway 395 crash ID’d as 25-year-old Victorville man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 395 in Victorville as Jacob Echegoyen.

On Friday, June 19, 2020, at approximately 5:29 pm, deputies and rescue personnel responded to a traffic collision on Highway 395 north of Bear Valley Road and south of La Mesa Road.

Upon arrival, motorcycle driver, 25-year-old Jacob Echegoyen of Victorville, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:40 PM.

Through investigation, it was determined a white Ford pickup truck towing a trailer and a white Honda motorcycle were traveling northbound on Highway 395. Sheriff’s officials said traffic was stopped due to an unrelated traffic collision further up the roadway.

According to a news release, “the Ford pickup truck was attempting to make a legal U-turn when the Honda motorcycle collided with the driver side of the pickup truck. The Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of traffic while attempting to pass the line of stopped cars.”

The driver of the Ford pickup did not sustain any injuries and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy A. Hylin at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

A man died after crashing into a pickup truck on Highway 395. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

