All News
Motorcyclist killed in Hesperia crash on Sunday
HESPERIA, Calif, (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a collision was killed on Sunday in Hesperia.
It happened at 11:54 am, on July 18, 2021, at the intersection of Mesa Street and Ninth Avenue.
Emergency personnel responded and located a 2015 Jeep Wrangler on its side and a black motorcycle down in the roadway. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes as the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handled the investigation.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Family raising funds for Victorville woman killed on 215 freeway
-
All News3 days ago
Skimmer found on Bank of America ATM in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
3 dehydrated hikers rescued by helicopter from Deep Creek
-
All News3 days ago
29-year-old Hesperia man killed in crash on State Route 247 in Lucerne Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley woman arrested after pursuit
-
All News4 days ago
AR-15 rifles, body armor, replica badges, and more found inside stolen vehicle in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville man, 24, arrested for sexual abuse of a 4-year-old girl
-
All News6 days ago
Pedestrian struck by vehicle Monday night on Bear Valley Road