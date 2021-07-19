Motorcyclist killed in Hesperia crash on Sunday

HESPERIA, Calif, (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist involved in a collision was killed on Sunday in Hesperia.

It happened at 11:54 am, on July 18, 2021, at the intersection of Mesa Street and Ninth Avenue.

Emergency personnel responded and located a 2015 Jeep Wrangler on its side and a black motorcycle down in the roadway. The rider was thrown from the bike and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes as the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handled the investigation.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

