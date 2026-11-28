Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV On Amargosa Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist died following a crash involving a Chevrolet Traverse SUV Friday afternoon on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 2:25 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2026, near the entrance to the AAA Auto Club shopping center, between Mall Boulevard and King Ranch Road.

According to a witness, the SUV was attempting to turn left into the shopping center when a lime green Kawasaki sport bike crashed into the passenger side of the SUV.

Witnesses ran to render aid to the rider, and CPR was reportedly performed before the rider was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital.

Firefighters responded to the scene and requested two ambulances. They reported one critical patient and two others with minor injuries.

A female passenger from the SUV and the driver were also transported by ambulance.

Amargosa Road was shut down between Mall Boulevard and King Ranch Road while authorities investigated the fatal crash.

At about 4:10 p.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene and was in the process of towing the motorcycle as crews worked to clear the roadway in preparation for reopening.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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