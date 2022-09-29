Motorcyclist from Hesperia killed in crash on Summit Valley Road Wednesday morning

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old male motorcyclist from Hesperia was killed in an early morning crash Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened on September 28, 2022, at about 5:30 am, on Summit Valley Road, just south of Silverwood Street and Trout Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol Victorville station, the crash involved a 2000 Ducati 750SS motorcycle and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 23-year-old female driver from Fontana.

(Photo — Miranda Samie White)

CHP said both vehicles were traveling southbound on Summit Valley Road and the driver of the Hyundai veered into the northbound lane, directly into the path of travel of the Ducati, while attempting to make a U-turn.

The rider was unable to avoid the collision and the bike collided with the left side of the Hyundai, resulting in the male being ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported via San Bernardino County Fire Department to Desert Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was uninjured.

(Photo — Miranda Samie White)

Officials confirmed drugs and/or alcohol are not a contributing factor to this crash. The name of the deceased rider is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Jarvis at the Victorville CHP office at (760) 241-1186.

