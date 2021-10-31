Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Route 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of State Route 138 in Hesperia was closed on Saturday afternoon following a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened at about 12:38 pm, on October 30, 2021, near Summit Valley Road, west of the Silverwood Country Store.

A group of motorcyclists was traveling together when for unknown reasons one of the riders was involved in a traffic accident.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire arrived and reported they had multiple motorcycles down with one rider covered up in the middle of the roadway. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased by emergency personnel.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to land near the scene for another injured rider. The helicopter airlifted the patient to Loma Linda University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The San Bernardino County Coroners office said the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

(Highway 138 was closed at the I-15.)

A hard road closure was placed along Highway 138 between Wagon Train and Summit Valley for several hours. Additional details including the number of total vehicles involved in the crash were not available. The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation.

