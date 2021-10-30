All News
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sheep Creek Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist died after hitting the back of a pickup truck Thursday evening in Phelan.
It happened at about 6:07 pm, on October 28, 2021, on Sheep Creek Road near Amador Road.
Sarah J. Bailey commented in the Phelan lowdown 2.0 Facebook group and said the motorcyclist was driving crazy and passing people. “truck stopped to turn and the motorcycle ran into the back of him.”
San Bernardino County firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced the rider deceased at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Kevin R. Weiland also commented on the Phelan lowdown 2.0 post and said the rider killed was his aunt’s husband and they had just gotten married last month.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and cooperated with officers. Sheep Creek Road was closed in both directions for several hours during the investigation.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the crash.
