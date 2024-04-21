Motorcyclist killed in crash at Highway 18 and Quinnault Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Saturday evening in the town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 6:12 PM on April 20, 2024, on Highway 18 and Quinnault Road.

Emergency personnel arrived at the incident and found a white Toyota minivan and a motorcycle blocking the intersection.

Good Samaritans were at the scene performing CPR on the male motorcyclists.

All of the airbags on the minivan were deployed, and according to witnesses, several children were riding in the vehicle.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District requested a medical helicopter to airlift one of the juveniles to an out-of-area trauma center.

Authorities have put a hard road closure on Highway 18 in both directions while the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processes the scene.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.





