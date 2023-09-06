Motorcyclist killed early Wednesday morning on Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle crash on Wednesday in Adelanto, near the stadium, ended fatally.

The motorcyclist was traveling on Highway 395 when the motorcycle possibly struck debris, according to a witness, throwing the rider off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle crash happened just before 6 a.m., on September 6, 2023.

The rider was taken from the scene for emergency treatment, however, despite life-saving measures, the rider was pronounced deceased from his injuries a short time later.

Highway 395, between Cactus and Rancho Roads, was shut down for a MAIT investigation for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.

