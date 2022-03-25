All News
Motorcyclist killed and another injured in crash on Rodeo Drive in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Rodeo Drive in Victorville was closed Thursday night after a crash that killed one motorcyclist and left another injured.
It happened just before 8:00 pm, on March 24, 2022, on Rodeo Drive near Lariat Road, across from the Rodeo Village Apartments. The crash involved a 2017 Dodge Durango and two motorcycles.
Victorville City fire arrived on scene and confirmed one person was dead on arrival and a second person with non-life-threatening injuries was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
A hard-road closure is in place along Rodeo Drive while the deputies from the Major Accident Investigation Team process the scene.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
