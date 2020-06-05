Motorcyclist injured in Thursday morning crash on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist hurt in a Thursday morning crash was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

It happened at about 8:17 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the area of Main Street and G Avenue in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the crash involved a motorcycle and a Toyota Scion.

The rider was transported by ground with minor injuries to a local hospital.

Miller said the driver of the Scion remained on scene, with no injuries and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

(Photo by Orta Krys)