 
15 freewayAll NewsHesperia News

Motorcyclist injured in Sunday evening crash on southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 23, 2024 | 8:49 amLast Updated: April 23, 2024 | 8:49 am

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 freeway in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:52 PM on April 21, 2024, and involved a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle with saddle bags. The rider was with a group of other motorcyclists who all stopped immediately following the crash.

Emergency personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene and found the bike and the rider near the center medium of the freeway. Several Good Samaritans stopped as well.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol as well as Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident. The rider was transported by a county box ambulance to a hospital.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 23, 2024 | 8:49 amLast Updated: April 23, 2024 | 8:49 am

More Local News

A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash Monday afternoon in the City of Hesperia.

Woman airlifted after crash on Bear Valley Road near Second Avenue in Hesperia

April 23, 2024

Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Victorville After Stealing a Bicycle

April 22, 2024
HUSDstudents@work

HUSD Workability Program Chosen for 2024 CCEA Plus Exemplary Program Award

April 22, 2024

Motorcyclist killed in crash at Highway 18 and Quinnault Road in Apple Valley

April 20, 2024
Back to top button