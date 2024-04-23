Motorcyclist injured in Sunday evening crash on southbound 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 freeway in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:52 PM on April 21, 2024, and involved a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle with saddle bags. The rider was with a group of other motorcyclists who all stopped immediately following the crash.

Emergency personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene and found the bike and the rider near the center medium of the freeway. Several Good Samaritans stopped as well.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol as well as Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident. The rider was transported by a county box ambulance to a hospital.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.





