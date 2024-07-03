 
Motorcyclist Injured in Solo Crash on Southbound 15 Freeway in Hesperia

Victor Valley News Group July 2, 2024 | 6:30 pm
Motorcyclist Injured in Solo Crash on 15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist sustained injuries in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the 15 freeway.

The solo-vehicle incident was reported on July 2, 2024, at 4:51 PM, on the southbound 15 and the US Highway 395 on-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs, a witness traveling on the opposite side saw the motorcycle roll several times and the rider landed at the gore point of the freeway.

Motorcyclist Injured in Solo Crash on 15 Freeway in Hesperia

A CHP officer responded to the scene and found the adult male rider wearing black pants, a light-colored shirt, and black vans, next to a black motorcycle.

The rider was conscious and communicating with first responders as they transported him by ground ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital.

The CHP Victorville Station is investigating the cause of the crash.

Motorcyclist Injured in Solo Crash on 15 Freeway in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 2, 2024 | 6:30 pmLast Updated: July 2, 2024 | 6:34 pm

