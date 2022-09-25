Motorcyclist injured in Saturday night crash on northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was injured in a Saturday night crash on the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:27 pm, on September 24, 2022, south of the Main Street off-ramp.

The crash involved a Harley-Davidson Street Bob motorcycle black in color with orange decals and a white four-door sedan.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to witnesses, the rider clipped a white sedan causing him to lose control of the bike. He was ejected from the motorcycle and landed along the right shoulder of the freeway.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and located the rider with injuries to his left leg. He was transported by ground ambulance to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation into the collision.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

